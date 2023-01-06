It's a New Year but Nigerians have been urged to prepare for the worse and the weather couldn't be predictable

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze weather conditions from Friday, January 6 to Sunday, January 8, across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released in Abuja anticipated prospects of thick dust haze on Friday over the Northern region with visibility of less than 1, 000m over Yobe, Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa, PM News reported.

NiMet predicts a three-day dust haze from Friday. Photo credit: NiMet

Source: Facebook

According to the agency, a thick dust haze with horizontal visibility of less than 1, 000m is expected over Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, and Yobe on Saturday.

The affected days

The agency envisaged the rest of the northern states, the North-central, and southern regions of the country to be in moderate dust haze condition with a horizontal visibility range of 1,000m to 5,000m throughout the forecast period.

“For Sunday, a slight improvement in horizontal visibility is expected over the entire country with moderate dust haze condition in the range of 1, 000 to 5, 000m expected over the country within the forecast period.

” The public are advised to take necessary precautions due to dust particles presently in suspension over the atmosphere.

“Individuals with respiratory ailments are to protect themselves as the current dusty weather condition is adverse to their health.

” Night – Time cold temperatures should be expected, hence, warm clothing are advised for the little ones. All Airline operators are advised to avail themselves of weather reports periodically from NiMet for effective planning in their operations,” it said.

Source: Legit.ng