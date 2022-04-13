A Nigerian real estate company has expressed optimism that Nigerians can access luxury homes at an affordable rates

The Address Homes has pitched itself as a serious contender in the real estate ecosystem in Nigeria

According to the company, Nigerians can afford to have the home of their dreams by keying into its unique properties

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) puts the housing deficit in the country at 20 million as of 2018 which represents about 15 per cent while that of 2019 is more baffling, stating that the country needs about N21 trillion to fix the housing problem in Nigeria.

Analysts project that the figure by the CBN is conservative and, rather painted a gloomy picture as Nigeria’s population is exploding.

Bisi Onasanya is the CEO of the Address Homes

Enter The Address Homes

But one firm believes that Nigeria can weather the storm of housing shortage in the country if it plays it cards well.

While many believe that affording a luxury home cannot be achieved in their lifetime, a real estate development firm, the Address Homes, has reiterated its resolve toward tackling Nigeria’s housing deficit by providing affordable homes that meet the benchmark of modern real estate development.

The company has established itself as a leading luxury home provider in the country within the short time of its existence and has completed about 54 units of mid-sized luxury detached and semi-detached properties in Lagos.

The properties are located in Osopa London and Ilasan, Opposite Ikate in Lekki which the company showcased to journalists during a media tour of some of its finished projects including the two newly launched housing schemes named Luxuria and Dan and Dan by Address Homes in Ikoyi and Banana Island.

An emerging real estate player

During the media round, the Chairman and founder of The Address Homes, Bisi Onasanya said that the company’s determination in providing inspiring, royal and well-built maisonette housing schemes in the country is the mission of the emerging top real estate player.

According to Onasnaya, these maisonette homes are definitely like no other, and could only have been delivered by The Address Homes, which prides itself as an "address of distinction", where standards, innovation, newness and fresh perspectives thrive.

Onasanya said the whole goal of the firm was to provide smart homes which could boast of the basic amenities that were reflective of global best property development practices.

What the company intends to achieve

Stating that the company did not enter into the real estate ecosystem by chance, the chairman said the real reason is to allow the company to do something unique from the way other players in the industry have done them over the years.

