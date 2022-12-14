A black woman who's based in Canada has shared a video of the weather condition in the country

The heartbroken woman shared a video of snow falling on her, and revealed that she has been sick for two weeks

While lamenting in the short clip, she cried out to God to come to her aid as the snow is becoming unbearable for her

A young woman identified as @siaisaac55 on TikTok has shared a video of herself out in the snow.

The black woman who's based in Canada said she has been sick for two weeks due to the cold weather.

Canada is so cold Photo Credit: @siaisaac55/TikTok

Source: UGC

In a video, she showed off the heavy snowfall and cried out to God to help people living in the country.

"For two weeks I have been sick from this same cold. As snow dey drop so, baba God help us. When I left the house, e no even dey snow. Now look", she cried.

Social media reactions

@ike_molokwu said:

"The first thing to do in winter is to cover ur head and put on jacket that will create a cushion of hot air for you."

@berrypride stated:

"Reason why I will never leave Toronto. High cost of living but snow is manageable, we never get snow yet."

@brownkume wrote:

"If your sick, you won't be doing the video, we all want to come and hustle too."

@youngdaddy381 reacted:

"Cover ur head and put on jacket, no matter what you guys say I'm coming."

@lirlieu said:

"Leh e nor b sae u b go wit we Saloone Ormorlay O, bcuz pa dis heavy cold ya u ed dae empty wit no glove hmm me sista confess buh."

@lovelovelovelov6 added:

"Is a lie then give your visa to us and come and let as go we go still come."

Watch the video below:

