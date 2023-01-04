A piece of news that would be described as a sad tale, is the death of two persons in Katsina state

The police command in Kastina state has confirmed that another trigger-happy officer has killed two persons and injured three others

The sad incident according to the Force occurred in the Filin Kanada area of the state, and investigations have been launched

There appears to be no end in sight to the highhandedness, brutality and extra-judicial killings of citizens by some members of the Nigeria Police Force despite calls for its reform.

On Sunday, January 1st, 2023, a policeman attached to the Katsina state police command shot dead two people.

What really happened

According to an exclusive report by Sahara Reporters, the incident was said to have happened in Filin Kanada area of the state.

Three teenagers also sustained gunshot injuries.

“A policeman shot and killed two people, while three young boys were also injured by the policeman,” a source said.

Police confirm the sad development

The Katsina state police public relations officer, Isah Gambo confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters.

He however said investigation was on to unravel the killer as other security operatives were with policemen attached to the checkpoint.

“I’m aware of the incident but you can’t say my people because it wasn’t only the police that were there. The other sister security agency was there which I don’t want to mention name.

“The matter is under investigation with a view to unravel the actual person that committed the offence.”

