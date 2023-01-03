About 4 people have been reportedly killed by some unknown gunmen in Awka, the capital of Anambra state.

According to Sahara Reporters, the attack happened in a series of bloody expeditions in a compound within the Nodu town square, Nodu Okpuno.

Kenechukwu Okeke, one of the victims, was reported to be a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman in the area.

According to eyewitness accounts, the gunmen arrived in a white-tinted Toyota Corolla and shot 4 people who were said to be sitting inside the compound.

One of the sources disclosed the names of the victims as Onyiebo Okoye, popularly known as Onwa; Kenechukwu Okeke, the alleged PDP chairman; Obinna Maduka and Jude Ebenezer.

In another report, it was claimed that the killers had pursued one of the victims to the compound, and they opened fire on the victims when they could not identify their target among those seated.

The Anambra state police command said it is yet to receive any report concerning the alleged killing.

The spokesperson of the police, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said:

“I don’t have any such report before me, I urge the witnesses of the incident or relatives of the victims to come forward with information that will help police to embark on an investigation please.”

