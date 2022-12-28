Usman Alkali Baba, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), has issued a fresh directive over the killing of Bolanle Raheem

Baba recommended the immediate suspension of ASP Drambi Vandi, the officer responsible for the killing of the Lagos lawyer

The police chief explained why the suspension was recommended just as he assured Nigerians that justice will be served appropriately

FCT, Abuja - The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has recommended the immediate suspension of ASP Drambi Vandi, the officer responsible for the killing of a young Lagos lawyer, Bolanle Raheem.

This was disclosed in a statement released by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesman, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Wednesday, December 28.

ASP Vandi, a rogue officer attached to the Ajah Divisional Headquarters of the Lagos State Police Command, shot Raheem dead on Sunday, December 25.

Bolanle Raheem: Why IGP Baba suspended ASP Vandi

Legit.ng gathers that IGP Baba said he recommended ASP Vandi's suspension pending the availability of a detailed report on the incident.

The police boss further explained that the recommendation for the suspension of the officer is in line with the internal disciplinary processes of the Force.

According to him, the suspension will create an enabling environment for necessary legal procedures to uphold justice in the case without interference.

Police committed to the Rule of Law, IGP Baba assures Nigerians

The IGP also reaffirmed the commitment of the Force to the Rule of Law just as he assured Nigerians of his administration’s commitment to ensuring that justice is not just done but seen to have been manifestly done in the matter.

He urged members of the public to remain calm, reiterating that all hands are on deck to ensure justice prevails.

The police chief added that measures have been put in place to prevent occurrences of such tragic incidents in the future.

Bolanle Raheem: "My daughter was pregnant with twins," mother of slain lawyer mourns

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the mother of the Lagos-based female lawyer said her daughter was pregnant with twins.

Speaking during a visit to the family house by the Lagos state commissioner of police, Abiodun Alabi, Mrs Salami said that her daughter who she popularly called "The Law" was forcibly taken away from her.

The bereaved woman said her daughter died with her glory.

