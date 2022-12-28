Bolanle Raheem killing by a trigger-happy police officer has hit members of her family including her mother hard

Mrs Salami said that the police killed her daughter who was pregnant with twins and took away her glory

The bereaved mother made the disclosure when the Lagos state commissioner of police, Abiodun Alabi visited her family to commiserate with them

The mother of the Lagos-based female lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem, who was killed by a trigger-happy police officer on Christmas day has said that her daughter was pregnant with twins.

The Punch reports that while speaking during a visit to the family house by the Lagos state commissioner of police, Abiodun Alabi, Mrs Salami said that her daughter who she popularly called "The Law" was forcibly taken away from her.

Mrs Salami said her daughter who was pregnant with twins was killed with glory by the police. Photo: Tribune

Also noting that her daughter was pregnant with twins when she was killed by a police officer attached to Ajiwe police station, ASP Drambi Vandi, the bereaved woman said Bolanle died with her glory.

Her words:

“I cannot see my ‘The Law’ again. People usually call her ‘The Law’. She was taken away from me. She was pregnant with twins.

“She died with her glory. She left a five-year-old daughter behind. And they took her away."

A chat between grandmother and granddaughter

Speaking on having a chat with her granddaughter shortly after her own daughter passed on, Mrs Salami said Bolanle's five-year-old child has been doing her best to comfort her.

She said:

“On Monday, my granddaughter came to me and said ‘Grandma Iju Ishaga, I saw you yesterday when you were crying; you were shouting; is it because of my mummy?’ And I said ‘yes’.

“Then she came again and told me, ‘Pastor Jerry said what God cannot do does not exist; so, grandma, stop crying’. And she kissed me on the cheek.

“It is not easy. A child that I have been training since childhood. I suffered over her. I hawked oranges; there is nothing I did not do.”

