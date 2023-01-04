The Nigerian Police Force has been accused of arresting more critics of the first lady, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari

It was gathered recently that the police have nabbed a former aide to Aisha, Zainab Kazeem, for hacking her Instagram account

Moreover, sources allege that about three other persons who are linked to a fiery northern agitator, Kaltim Ahmed, are in police custody

An exclusive report from Daily Nigerian has it that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has intensified its crackdown on the critics of the first lady, Aisha Buhari.

The report stated that apart from the final-year student of the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State, Aminu Mohammed, arrested in November 2022, the police in the same year nabbed one Zainab Kazeem, a former aide to Aisha.

Zainab was arrested for allegedly getting access to the first lady’s Instagram account and deleting her posts.

The critics are said to be in police custody (Photo: Aisha Muhammadu Buhari)

Source: Facebook

But recently, as claimed in the publication, officers of the force nabbed three more persons instead of a female suspect, Kaltim Ahmed, said to be residing in Saudi Arabia.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The names of the suspects believed to be the first lady's critics were given as Salisu Isyaku, Salisu Habib, and Zubairu Ahmed.

It was claimed that Isyaku Habib and Ahmed were arrested on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, and detained in Abuja without access to their families and lawyers.

Ahmed, a fiery agitator who criticises Fulani's domination of Hausa in audio messages shared on Whatsapp and other social media platforms, was accused to have slammed Aisha for ordering the arrest of Mohammed.

The Hausa nationalist in the audio dared the first lady to arrest and claimed that her (Aisha's) grandparents were itinerant foreigners wandering in bushes.

She was quoted to have said in the audio:

“Your husband deceived us, lying and crying. It is good that we elected him, and his election ...exposed all the Fulanis in Nigeria.

“Your government is silent about killing of Hausa people by Fulani. The southerners have rained all manner of abuses against you, but you are silent. Now you are here intimidating Northerners."

According to the report, officers from Force Intelligence Bureau at the force headquarters trailed the trio and arrested them over their alleged “contact” with Kaltim.

A security source reportedly said that Isyaku is a bureau de change operator, who was arrested for exchanging Saudi riyals to naira for Kaltim.

The source said:

“Initially, he was charged with terrorism financing but later changed to cyberstalking when police realised that the transaction between them was not up to N500,000.

“The police are under intense pressure from Madam [first lady] to deal with the suspects. She wanted the suspects to be charged.

“Even the release of Dutse university student was not done with her consent, and she was angry with IG [Inspector-General of Police] over withdrawal of charges against the boy."

However, the spokesman for the NPF, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, did not respond to the newspaper's inquiry on the matter.

Aisha Buhari: First lady's critic spotted on plane after leaving police custody

Aminu Muhammed, the critic of Aisha Buhari, the Nigerian first lady, was spotted in an airplane shortly after his release from police custody.

The final-year student of the federal university Dutse was seen making a video of himself while the plane was in motion.

Why critic of Aisha Buhari was arrested, charged to court

In June 2022, Mohammed tweeted that Aisha Buhari was getting "fat" on poor people's money.

Source: Legit.ng