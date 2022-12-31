His Royal Highness, Igwe Leonard Nwankwo Ezeh of Abba has bestowed popular novelist, Chimamanda Adichie with a chieftaincy title

Adichie who is also a feminist bagged the title of "Odeluwa" which means she who writes for the world"

The Coronation ceremony was graced by the governor of Anambra state, Prof. Charles Soludo and other popular dignitaries

Anambra, Abba - Anambra-born award-winning novelist, Mrs Chimamanda Adichie, has been honoured by her own community, Abba, Njikoka local government area of Anambra State.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, noted that Mrs Adichie was conferred with the chieftaincy title of "Odeluwa," translated as "she who writes for the world," by the traditional ruler of Abba, His Royal Highness, Igwe Leonard Nwankwo Ezeh on Friday, December 30.

Chimamanda Adichie has been bestowed the title of 'Odeluwa' meaning 'she who writes for the world.' Photo: Uche Nworah

Governor Soludo graces Chimamanda chieftaincy ceremony

The ceremony attracted people from all walks of life, including Governor Charles Soludo, traditional rulers from different communities, politicians, and people from academia.

Igwe Ezeh, while conferring her with the title, said it was in recognition of, and appreciation for the honour she brought upon the community, Anambra State and Nigeria through her works of art.

While praising Mrs Adichie for her feats in the world of literature, Igwe Ezeh also encouraged other citizens to emulate her by striving for excellence.

Speaking, Governor Charles Soludo congratulated Mrs Adichie, and said the chieftaincy title was an honour well deserved.

