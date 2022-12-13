APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu has added another feather to his cap as he bags a chieftaincy title in Kaduna state

The former Lagos governor and Jagaban of Borgu was turbaned as “Dakaren Birnin Gwari” by Malam Zubair Jibril Maigwari II, the Emir of Birnin Gwari

Tinubu who visited Birnin Gwari reiterated his commitment to improving insecurity in the troubled northern state

Kaduna state - Malam Zubair Jibril Maigwari II, the Emir of Birnin Gwari in Kaduna state, has turbaned the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as “Dakaren Birnin Gwari”.

According to Daily Trust, Tinubu and his entourage visited Birnin Gwari town on Monday night, December 12, to canvass for votes in the forthcoming presidential election.

APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu turbaned ‘Dakaren’ Birnin Gwari in Kaduna state. Photo credit: @BryteDude

Legit.ng gathers that during the visit, the Emir conferred on Tinubu, the traditional title of ‘Dakaren Birnin Gwari’.

The title means “a great warrior of the emirate.”

The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El- Rufai, was also turbaned as Sadauki Birnin-Gwari.

2023 presidency: Tinubu makes fresh promise in Kaduna

During the visit, Tinubu who is also the Jagaban of Borgu reiterated his commitment to improving insecurity in the area, the North-west and in all parts of Nigeria, Premium Times reported.

Birnin Gwari is one of the most attacked areas by non-state actors in Kaduna state.

Residents and travellers have suffered loss of loved ones due to persistent killings, maiming, and destruction meted on them by terrorists in the last six years.

However, Premium Times noted that the attack and killings have drastically reduced due to activities of the Nigerian military and other security operatives operating in the area and other parts of the state.

Source: Legit.ng