The Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Max Air, Alhaji Bashir Barau Mangal is dead.

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Bashir, the younger brother of the business mogul and Chairman of Max Air, Alhaji Dahiru Bara’u Mangal, died in the early hours of Friday, in Abuja after a brief illness.

A family source told Daily Trust that funeral prayer for the deceased would take place in Katsina by 5.00pm today.

Source: Legit.ng