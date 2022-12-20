President Muhamadu Buhari has expressed deep pain over the death of one of his powerful allies in northern Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Malami

Alhaji Malami, a former Nigerian high commissioner to South Africa, died on Monday, December 19, following a protracted illness

Late Malami, until his death, was also Sarkin Sudan of Sokoto and enjoyed the reputation of one the region's biggest businessmen

Alhaji Shehu Malami, a former Nigerian high commissioner to South Africa and Sarkin Sudan of Sokoto, has been reported dead at the age of 85 years after a protracted sickness.

New Telegraph reports that Alhaji Malami passed on on Monday, December 19, in a hospital in Cairo, Egypt's capital.

The deceased was said to have served as Nigeria's envoy to Egypt during the military administration of the late General Sani Abacha.

Malami died after a protracted illness (Photo: Masarautun Arewa)

Source: Facebook

Late Malami served as district head of Wurno town, the headquarters of Wurno local government area of Sokoto before being transferred to Dange District, the headquarters of Dange/Shuni LGA, as Sarkin Baura, by Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki, the 18th Sultan of Sokoto Caliphate.

Known as a business tycoon the former Nigerian envoy enjoyed leading positions in many companies within and outside the country, including Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDCO), Daily Trust reports.

Buhari mourns Malami's death

While the Sultanate Council is still waiting for the arrival of his remains from Egypt before announcing his funeral arrangements, President Muhammadu Buhari has referred to Malami's demise as “sad and shocking”.

President Buhari in his condolence message said his friend's death is a bitter reminder of the transience of mortal life.

His words:

“This is such shocking and sad news. I am absolutely stunned to hear this. It is another reminder of how fragile life is.

“He was a business leader respected globally who believed in this country’s economic prowess. He was an icon of business and industry and a graceful traditionalist.

‘‘His passing is a big loss to the nation. Condolences to his family and friends, the Sultanate, and the government and people of Sokoto state.

”May his soul rest in peace.”

Source: Legit.ng