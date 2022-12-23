The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Friday, met with former President Goodluck Jonathan at his Yenagoa residence in Bayelsa state.

Obi and Jonathan, as of the time of this report on Friday evening, were in a meeting behind closed doors amid the LP candidate’s presidential campaign ahead of the 2023 elections.

Jonathan, Peter Obi meet behind closed doors. Photo credit: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

According to Jonathan, Nigeria is extremely divided. He told Obi that if he wins, his first task must be to unite Nigeria.

The former president also commended the presidential candidate for taking the bold step to contest the elections next year outside the two major parties. Obi was accompanied by his running mate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, and party stalwarts.

