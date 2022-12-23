Adamu Garba, an ex-presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, to step down for Bola Tinubu.

The Punch reported that Garba made the call while reacting to the rally of Peter Obi in Port Harcourt, the Rivers capital on Thursday, December 22.

Rivers state is the stronghold of the influential Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor, Nyesom Wike, who had promised Obi logistics whenever he comes to campaign in the state.

The picture of Peter Obi's presidential campaign rally with the stadium half full circulated on Thursday on social media

Garba went further to accuse Peter Obi of isolating the southeast at the centre while describing the Labour Party's rally in Port Harcourt as disappointing.

His Tweet reads:

“Peter Obi’s disappointing rally in Port Harcourt today should serve as a perfect breakfast for his aspiration.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“He should immediately step down and endorse the real and truly prepared Presidential Candidate; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu & stop isolating Southeast from the centre.”

Garba once left the APC bitterly after he failed to raise N100 million for its presidential expression of interest and nomination form but return to the ruling party in July.

Source: Legit.ng