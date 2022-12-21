Nigeria continues to mourn one of its prominent citizens, Amb. Alhaji Shehu Malami, who died recently

Ambassador At Large to the African region, International Human Rights Commission Amb. Malami Ma'aji has sent his condolences

Am. Ma'aji described the late Malami as a man of honour and integrity who served the country with the fear of God

FCT, Abuja - Ambassador At Large to African region, International Human Rights Commission Amb. Malami Ma'aji, has mourned with President Muhammadu Buhari and Sultan of Sokoto Muhammadu Sa'adu Abubakar over the death of Sarkin Sudan of Wurno, Amb. Alhaji Shehu Malami.

Malami, a former Nigeria High Commissioner to South Africa, died at 85.

Amb. Dr. Shehu Malami died in Caira, Egypt's capital on Monday, December 16. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

The late Malami served in various government positions in northern Nigeria, Sokoto state and the private sector, where he was on the board of many companies.

He was also a member of the Constitution Drafting Committee that put together the 1979 Constitution.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In a condolence message he signed and seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday, December 20, Dr Ma'aji described the late Malami as a man of honour and integrity who served the country and the caliphate with the fear of Allah.

Part of the statement read:

"I commiserate with the president, Muhammadu Buhari and the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar, the government and people of Sokoto Caliphate on the transition to a higher realm of their illustrious Prince.''

While praying for the repose of the late elder statesman, Amb. Ma'aji asked the Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus.

How Malami died in Egypt after protracted illness

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Alhaji Malami passed on Monday, December 19, in a hospital in Cairo, Egypt's capital.

Late Malami served as district head of Wurno town, the headquarters of Wurno local government area of Sokoto, before being transferred to Dange District, the headquarters of Dange/Shuni LGA, as Sarkin Baura, by Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki, the 18th Sultan of Sokoto Caliphate.

Known as a business tycoon, the former Nigerian envoy enjoyed leading positions in many companies within and outside the country, including Abuja Electricity Distribution Company.

Tinubu describes late Malami as a man with exceptional personality

On his part, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has paid his last respects to the late Malami.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, December 20, Tinubu said though Ambassador Malami died at a relatively old age, his death has robbed the country of the wisdom of one of her distinguished politicians.

He said Malami as a man, was part of the many important milestones in the country.

Source: Legit.ng