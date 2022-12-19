Some kidnappers got more than what they bargained for when they kidnapped some travellers in Plateau state

One of the travellers, a 29-year-old lady, disarmed one of the bandits and set free herself and others in the kidnappers' den

She, however, suffered various degrees of injuries as the terrorists attacked her during her heroics

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Jos - A 29-year-old lady, Miss Lucy Tapnang, attacked a gang of kidnappers, disarming one of them with his AK-47 and setting free three kidnapped victims in Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau state.

Nigerian Tribune newspaper reports that the spokesman for the Plateau police command, DSP Alfred Alabo, disclosed this while speaking to journalists in Jos, the state capital.

The state command said its officers were on their way to rescue the victims when Miss Tapnang fought off the kidnappers. Photo credit: Plateau state police command

Source: Facebook

He said the incident occurred last Tuesday, December 13, at about 8:30 p.m. when shooters intercepted and abducted some travellers near the Science School, Kuru, K-Vom in Jos South local government area of the state while in transit from Abuja to Mangu.

Her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Upon receipt of this report, the command immediately spread dragnets across the state.

''In a bid to rescue the victims unhurt and apprehend the suspect, the commissioner of police, Plateau state command, Bartholomew N. Onyeka, ordered all police divisional headquarters under area commands to comb the forest(s) within their areas of responsibility.

"While acting on the order, the Divisional Police Officer Barkin-Ladi, CSP Yusuf Data, led a team of police operatives to Kassa Forest, where they came into contact with the kidnapped victims through credible information.

"Worthy of note was that one of the victims, a female by the name of Lucy Jeremiah Tapnang, displayed bravery by challenging her captors' grip knowing that help was on the way."

He pointed out that Tapnang, who was rescued with various injuries, was taken to the police clinic for treatment. At the same time, the other victims - Ismail Suleiman, a male from Borno, and Shuaibu Haruna, a male from Gombe - responded well to treatment.

Narrating her ordeal to journalists, Miss. Tapnang said she was in transit with other passengers when they were kidnapped and led into the bush, adding that at a point in time, she summoned the courage to attack the kidnappers to aid her escape.

Her words:

"The car we were travelling in was ordered to stop precisely at the Government Science School Kuru by kidnappers at gunpoint. We were ordered to come out and surrender the phones and money in our possession.

''Out of the seven passengers, four of us were led into the bush while the remaining two were allowed to go.

"When we got to the kidnappers' hideout inside the thick forest, I told others to summon their courage and let's attack them, but the rest complained that the three kidnappers guarding us are fully armed with dangerous weapons and that doing so could be suicidal.

"I then vowed that no matter what they were holding, my God would protect me. I told them if I held the one with the gun, they should rush the one holding the knife, and I immediately rushed to grab the man with the AK-47, and he shouted and at that point the one with the knife attacked me, wanting to pierce my stomach, but I dodged it, and the knife entered my leg. But I succeeded in throwing the gun out of the hideout.

"I recall when they asked us to call our family members for a 5-million-naira ransom, the travellers warned me that they were holding weapons, but that didn't scare me."

Atiku vows to restore peace in Plateau, revamp ailing economy in north-central state

In a related development, the presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has promised to restore peace and economic stability to Plateau state if he is elected as the country's president in 2023.

The former vice president made this vow at his party's presidential campaign rally held in Jos, the Plateau state capital on Tuesday, December 13.

Atiku, who asked the crowd to promise to vote for him in the next general election vowed to ensure the roads in the state are connected to other neighbouring states to promote economic development.

Osinbajo speaks on police force that represents people, admired by all

On his part, Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has stated that a police force is a representative of the people and the government such that there is a need to give it an ethos that all will admire.

Prof. Osinbajo said this on Monday, December 12, when he received, on behalf of the president, the annual report of the Police Service Commission from the acting chairman, Rtd. Justice Clara Ogunbiyi, who led a delegation of the commission's management team to the Presidential Villa.

While commending the commission for their clarity of vision, hard work and the difficult task of managing a vast police force with several challenges, the VP emphasized that:

"The ethos of the police force is something we have to take seriously."

Source: Legit.ng