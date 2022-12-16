A man in his late forties has been nabbed by the police for bathing with blood in the southwest state of Ogun

Community members in the area raised an alarm after they spotted the man carrying out the act in a river

The police say they will now ascertain if the blood was that of a human being or an animal as claimed by the man

Abeokuta - Operatives of the Ogun police command have arrested a 49-year-old man, Ganiyu Shina, for allegedly bathing with blood at a river bank, in Kotopo area of Abeokuta, the state capital

A statement issued by the police spokesman in the state, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi and seen by Legit.ng on Thursday, December 15, said that the suspect who was a resident of No 4, Oguji street, Obantoko, Abeokuta, was arrested while perpetrating the act on the same day.

The Ogun state commissioner of police, Lanre Bankole, has directed that the remaining blood should be taken for laboratory analysis. Photo credit: Ogun state police command

He was said to have been apprehended at a community river in Kotopo area of Odeda local government.

According to the police spokesman, the suspect was arrested when members of the community sighted him at the River Bank, where he parked his Nissan commercial vehicle, came out with local sponge and a container filled with blood and started bathing with it.

The statement added:

“Immediately he discovered that some people are watching him, he took to his heels, but was chased and apprehended by members of the community.

“A call was made to the police at Aregbe divisional headquarters by a member of the community, and the DPO, SP Bunmi Asogbon quickly led the patrol team to the scene where the suspect was arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed to have a spiritual problem, and that a herbalist instructed him to perform the ritual.

“He claimed further that the blood in his possession is not human blood, but that of cow.”

The state commissioner of police, Lanre Bankole, has directed that the remaining blood should be taken for laboratory analysis to ascertain whether it was human blood or not.

Gov Abiodun tasks traditional medicine practitioners on ritual killings

In a related development, the Ogun governor, Dapo Abiodun, has called for collaboration between his government and traditional medicine practitioners to eradicate ritual killings in the state.

Punch newspaper reports that the governor said this on Tuesday, December 13 while speaking at the one-day workshop on a campaign against ritual killings and quackery with a view to promoting a wholesome alternate medicine practice for the safety of all in the state.

Stakeholders express dismay over continuous police brutality in Nigeria

Meanwhile, some stakeholders have expressed dismay over the continuous happening of police brutality in Nigeria despite government's claims of initiating reforms to make the police human rights compliant.

They made their thoughts known at a photo exhibition of incidents of police brutality across Nigeria held in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Wednesday, December 14 and attended by Legit.ng.

They also reiterated the need for the authorities to improve the working condition of the police, including pay and training.

Osinbajo speaks on police force that represents people, admired by all

On his part, Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has stated that a police force is a representative of the people and the government such that there is a need to give it an ethos that will be admired by all.

Prof. Osinbajo said this on Monday, December 12 when he received, on behalf of the president, the annual report of the Police Service Commission, from the acting chairman, Rtd. Justice Clara Ogunbiyi who led a delegation of the commission’s management team to the Presidential Villa.

While commending the commission for their clarity of vision, hard work and having the difficult task of managing a huge police force with several challenges, the VP emphasized that:

“The ethos of the police force is something we have to take seriously.”

