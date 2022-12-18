Eye witnesses around the country home of Nnamdi Kanu in Abia state have claimed that police officers attacked the residence

According to them, there was heavy shooting around the compound by officers of the Nigeria Police Force

However, the Abia state police spokesman said no such incident occurred, adding that police authorities are not aware

Umuahia - There was palpable fear in Abia over the alleged shooting on Saturday evening, December 17, around the Isiama Afaraukwu Umuahia, the country home of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafran, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Vanguard newspaper reports that Kanu's younger brother, Prince Emmanuel, who raised the alarm, claimed that a detachment of police officers stormed the entrance gate to their late father's palace and started shooting.

Kanu, IPOB leader, is still in the custody of the DSS in Abuja. Photo credit: Marco Longari/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The reason for yesterday's shooting was yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

Emmanuel said that the police should be held accountable should anything happen to his family members.

An eye witness, who identified himself as Michael, said that the police personnel drove in a Hilux vehicle.

He said that when they were accosted, they could not offer any convincing reason for their mission and later returned to their base.

Michael said the shooting created panic around the vicinity as people fled their homes, adding that they were now living in fear.

When contacted, the Abia state police command spokesman, Geoffrey Ogbonna, said he was unaware of the incident.

Igbo group demands security architecture overhaul

Meanwhile, an Igbo socio-cultural group, 'Igbo Bu Ofu', has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to overhaul the security architecture in the southeast to halt the menace of kidnapping, killings and destruction of public property in the region.

In a statement on Saturday, December 17, signed by its leader, Ichie Ebube and seen by Legit.ng, the heads of security agencies in the region should immediately be redeployed.

Governor Dave Umahi calls Simon Ekpa a 'bandit'

On his part, Ebonyi state governor, David Umahi, has described a self-acclaimed member of IPOB, Simon Ekpa, as a bandit leading terrorists to destabilise the southeast region.

Ekpa, who claimed he was a disciple of Kanu, rose to prominence in July 2021 after he was announced as the lead broadcaster of Radio Biafra.

While addressing stakeholders and party members of the All Progressives Congress on Thursday, December 15, Umahi said that Ebonyi state could not be part of Biafra while lamenting the continued killings and destruction of lives and properties in the region.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls for arrest, repatriation of Simon Ekpa to Nigeria

In a related development, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has asked the federal government to arrest and repatriate Ekpa to Nigeria, saying he is responsible for killings and violence in the southeast.

Ohanaeze, in a statement by the Secretary General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and seen by Legit.ng, noted that economic activities and other businesses were paralysed following the alleged invasion of unknown shooters in the southeast.

Ohanaeze said it had identified Ekpa as being responsible for current killings in Imo, Enugu and disturbance of public peace, as well as sporadic shootings in Ebonyi state.

Source: Legit.ng