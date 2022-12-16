The Enugu state police command disclosed the move to ensure the communities are free from men instigating crimes is still intact

This is as operatives of the Force nabbed four notorious criminals within a week and have vowed they would pay for their crimes

Meanwhile, the state police spokesperson, DSP Daniel Ndukwe in a statement noted that suspects are criminals disturbing the peace of residents in the area in recent times

Police operatives in Enugu State have arrested four suspected high-profile criminals within a week as the former upped their game to bring those instigating criminality and violence to book.

The operatives within the period recovered one AK-47 rifle with 51 live ammunition of 7.62mm caliber, three locally-fabricated Beretta pistols, one Pump Action gun, the butt of a locally-made gun, 31 live cartridges and other incriminating exhibits.

Police confirm arrest, reveal criminals identities, list their crime

The police public relations officer (PPRO), DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Thursday, December 15, in Enugu that the suspects believed to be among criminals instilling fear in the residents were arrested between December 1 and December 6.

Ndukwe said that the feat was achieved by the current operational and crime-fighting measures put in place by the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Ammani, PM News reported.

He said that the commissioner had tasked police operatives to sustain the tempo in ridding the state of unrepentant criminals while calling on the residents to continue to assist the police with credible information.

The PPRO said that acting on credible information, police operatives serving in the Anti-Cultism Squad arrested Ifeanyi Ngene, 36, at Akwuke in the Awkunanaw axis of Enugu, on Dec. 6 at about 9.30 a.m.

Items recovered

The police spokesman said that recovered from Ngene unlawful possession were one AK-47 rifle with 51 live ammunition of 7.62 caliber, one Pump Action gun with 25 live cartridges, and two AK-47 rifle magazines.

According to him, also recovered from Ngene were one senior police officer’s cloth, three black military belts, two forest guards’ inscribed black berets and two walkie-talkies.

How the criminals were caught

He said:

“Also, Kenechi Ngwuenwo, 25, was arrested on Dec. 6 at about 4.40 p.m. by operatives serving in Central Police Station, while on stop-and-search duty on Enugu-Onitsha Road, by New Market Enugu.

“One cut-to-size locally-fabricated gun with six live cartridges was found in his unlawful possession.

“Similarly, police operatives serving in Police Mobile Force-3, while on intensified patrol along Ozalla-4-Corners-Udi Road on Dec. 1 at 11.25 a.m., intercepted and arrested Amaechi Precious, 25, in a Toyota Sienna commercial vehicle transiting from Abakaliki, Ebonyi to Awka, Anambra.

“Upon search conducted, three locally-fabricated Beretta pistols, one butt of a locally-made gun, and other incriminating items were found in his unlawful possession.

“Consequent on further investigative actions, SWAT operatives of the Command, on Dec. 2, arrested Oforzoba Amandi, 26, at Anam in Anambra West LGA of Anambra, identified as the recipient of the firearms and a member of the criminal syndicate.”

Ndukwe noted that all the suspects would be arraigned and prosecuted once investigations were concluded on the respective matters.

