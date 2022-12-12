The federal government has stated that all hands must be on deck to ensure that the Nigeria Police Force meets global standards

The vice president made the call when he received respected members of the Police Service Commission

The police service commission led by Rtd. Justice Clara Ogunbiyi led a delegation to see VP Yemi Osinbajo

Aso Rock - Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has stated that a police force is a representative of the people and the government such that there is a need to give it an ethos that will be admired by all.

Prof. Osinbajo said this on Monday, December 12 when he received, on behalf of the president, the annual report of the Police Service Commission, PSC, from the acting chairman, Rtd. Justice Clara Ogunbiyi who led a delegation of the commission’s management team to the Presidential Villa.

Justice Ogunbiyi (rtd) handing over the annual report to VP Osinbajo. Photo credit: @NigeriaGov

Source: Twitter

The PSC presented the report in accordance with Section 17 of the Police Service Commission (Establishment) Act 2001.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by Laolu Akande, spokesman of the vice president quoted Osinbajo as saying:

“The police force is in many ways, the first line of civil authority and in any country, it is a representative of the people.

“For many reasons, people regard the performance of the police as the performance of the government, therefore the force must be diligent in how it carries out its function.”

While commending the commission for their clarity of vision, hard work and having the difficult task of managing a huge police force with several challenges, the VP emphasized that

“The ethos of the police force is something we have to take seriously.”

Referencing some parts of the report, Prof Osinbajo noted the issue of the internal investigation of the police when things go wrong.

He said:

“I think that it is very crucial because we mustn’t give the impression to the Nigerian public that the police will get away with anything and that whatever happens, there is no accountability.

“It just adds to the confidence that people have in our police force and our government that we are responsible and accountable when we are wrong and we make payments where it is necessary.”

