Barr. Mrs Chioma Uzodimma has been singled out for her numerous contributions to the welfare of citizens in Imo state

To celebrate her birthday, Dr Ezeafurukwe Paul Ihunanya, a media aide to Imo state governor, lsted some of her achievements

He said the Imo state first lady has personally taken the welfare of widows as her priority and extended the same love to orphans

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Owerri - Dr Ezeafurukwe Paul Ihunanya, a media aide to Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma has reeled out the achievements of the state's first lady, Barr. Mrs Chioma Uzodimma.

Ihunanya who is the director-general of Hope New Media Center, noted that the Imo state first lady has been at the forefront of the campaign and fight against gender-based violence, child/women trafficking and associated vices.

Mrs Uzodimma is reputed to have personally taken care of baby Miracle whose father broke his arm. Photo credit: @Chioma_Uzodimma

Source: Twitter

In an article seen by Legit.ng to mark her birthday, he stated that:

“Through her GoodHope Flourish Foundation, a non-governmental and non-profit organization, Her Excellency has continued to touch lives, build homes and restored hopes to many.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Working in a unique partnership with the Imo state ministry of women affairs, the Imo first lady has initiated various empowerment programs and united many homes.

“In the wake of homelessness of some widows occasioned by the loss of their breadwinner, Her Excellency invested time and resources in ensuring restitution and resettlement.

“Also, during the global COVID-19 pandemic and post-COVID-19 pandemic, the GoodHope Flourish Foundation was on ground to the aid of the people. From medical supplies to food supplies and other palliatives, hope was restored for many.

“Through her office, the first lady has complemented the governor's performance with her various initiatives in the promotion of good homes and better lives for all.

“As humanity celebrate the birth of a virtous woman like you, we are saying happy birthday and may the Almighty God continue to bless your new age with sufficient grace, more knowledge, more wisdom in sound health and happiness. Amen.”

2023: Okigwe women drum support for Governor Hope Uzodimma

Recall that the women of Okigwe senatorial zone in Imo recently drummed support for Governor Uzodimma over what they say is his giant strides and people-oriented governance in the state.

The governor in company of his wife, Barrister Mrs. Uzodimma received them at the Government House, Owerri.

While appreciating the women, Governor Uzodimma encouraged them to continue to maintain of peace and love at all times, assuring them of the completion of the second phase of the Okigwe road as promised earlier by his administration.

I'll continue to be an advocate of credible elections, says Hope Uzodimma

Meanwhile, Governor Uzodimma has reaffirmed his commitment and advocacy for a free, fair and credible election.

The governor stated this as Imo played host to President Muhammadu Buhari and dignitaries from other parts of the country for the flag-off of the police senior officers conference in the state recently.

Governor Uzodimma commended the Nigerian Police for choosing Imo as their host state and appreciated them for their efforts in the restoration of peace and enabling environment for the national gathering.

Source: Legit.ng