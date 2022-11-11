Several groups have continued to drum support for Governor Hope Uzodimma ahead of the 2023 general elections

Some women from the Okigwe zone of the state paid a solidarity visit to the governor and commended him for the giant strides recorded in the state

The next Imo state gubernatorial election will take place on November 11, 2023 and Governor Uzodimma is expected to seek re-election

Owerri - The Okigwe senatorial zone in Imo have drummed support for Governor Hope Uzodimma over what they say is his giant strides and people-oriented governance in the state.

The governor in company of his wife, Barrister Mrs. Chioma Uzodimma received them at the Government House, Owerri on Thursday, November 10.

The women singing the praises of Governor Uzodimma during their visit to Government House, Owerri. Photo credit: @Hope_Uzodimma1

Source: Twitter

While appreciating the women, Governor Uzodimma encouraged them to continue to maintain of peace and love at all times.

He assured them of the completion of the second phase of the Okigwe road as promised earlier by his administration.

Speaking earlier, the women showered encomiums on the governor, commending him for the delivery of quality infrastructural development in the state.

They mentioned the construction of the first phase of Owerri-Okigwe road, completion of Owerri - Orlu road, and the ongoing construction of Owerri-Umuahia road as some of the achievements of the Uzodimma-led administration.

They also highlighted the benefits and the enabling environment created for businessmen and women, government workers and traders in Imo through the reconstruction of the economic roads and the restoration of peace in the state.

On his part, one of the elders of Okigwe zone, commended the governor for his political will in growing the economy of the state.

He also promised the governor of their continuous support in the next election.

I am honoured by the visit of Okigwe women - Hope Uzodimma

Writing on his Twitter page, Governor Uzodimma said he was honoured by the visit and commended the women for their courage in speaking up about his administration's achievements.

He wrote:

“I am honoured by the solidarity visit of Imo Women yesterday at the Exco Chambers, Government House Owerri, under the umbrella of Okigwe senatorial zone women.

“The support of every stakeholder in the governance of our dear State, is key to the progressive Imo state that we all desire.

“Thus, I am gladdened at the participation of our women in society building even as my administration continues to promote and support gender-based policies and programs.”

I'll continue to be an advocate of credible elections, says Hope Uzodimma

Meanwhile, Governor Uzodimma has reaffirmed his commitment and advocacy for a free, fair and credible election.

The governor stated this as Imo played host to President Muhammadu Buhari and dignitaries from other parts of the country for the flag-off of the police senior officers conference in the state recently.

Governor Uzodimma commended the Nigerian Police for choosing Imo as their host state and appreciated them for their efforts in the restoration of peace and enabling environment for the national gathering.

