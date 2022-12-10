The Skill-Up Imo Project which will train and empower 100,000 Imo youths have been launched in the state

Owerri - Senator Hope Uzodimma has flagged off the Skill-Up Imo Project which will train and empower 100,000 Imo youths.

The youths will be tutored in digital marketing, web and app development, content creation, basic data analytics, graphics design, phone and other digital device repairs, programming, cyber security et cetera.

Governor Uzodimma acknowledging cheers from the youths during the flag-off of the project. Photo credit: @Hope_Uzodimma1

Source: Twitter

A statement sent to Legit.ng from the governor's media team, noted that the move is in line with one of Senator Uzodimma’s 5-point agenda which is to harness the benefits of technology for the economic survival of the state.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Uzodimma charged the youths to take full advantage of the opportunities offered through digital skills training for the establishment of their own businesses.

The governor disclosed that credible international organisations like Zinox are partnering with the Imo state government by availing resource persons and equipment for the training.

Speaking earlier, the commissioner for digital economy and e-government, Dr Chimezie Amadi, disclosed that the Skillup Imo Project is one of the strategic initiatives of Governor Uzodimma, specially designed to provide free training and support to 100,000 Imolites.

He said it is particularly focused on the youths to equip them to be productively employed or self-employed.

Present at the occasion were: the Deputy Governor, Professor Placid Njoku; Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emeka Nduka; Secretary to the Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu; the Chief of Staff, Sir Nnamdi Anyaehie and members of the expanded State Executive Council.

Project targeted at fertilizing potentials of Imo youths - Uzodimma

Writing on his Twitter page, Governor Uzodimma noted that the project is aimed at fertilizing the potentials of Imo youths to compete favourably with their peers in the 21st century.

His words:

“The transformation of our state resources through digital economy cannot be holistic without the involvement of the youths, who drive the 21st century economy with their skills.

“At the ministry of digital economy today, I flagged off the "Skill Up Imo Project" which is targeted at fertilizing the potentials of our youths in the world of digital economy.

“We have entered into partnership with varieties of vendors in the tech Industry, such as Zinox Computers and others, as we groom our youths to offer digital services for direct foreign investment.

“This is one of our measures towards creation of job for our teeming and resourceful youths. We believe in the contributions of our youths in building the state of our dream and by this exposure, we are geared up for our space in the world of digital economy.”

