Owerri, the Imo state capital is currently agog as police senior officers are having a conference in the city

Speaking at the event, Governor Hope Uzodimma told his audience that he is committed to free and fair elections

The governor also admonished politicians to play by the rules when they are aggrieved instead of promoting violence

Owerri - The Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has reaffirmed his commitment and advocacy for a free, fair and credible election.

The governor stated this as Imo played host to President Muhammadu Buhari and dignitaries from other parts of the country for the flag-off of the police senior officers conference in the state themed: 'The imperative of a Nigerian Police strategic plan for peaceful elections.'

President Buhari and Governor Uzodimma at the police retreat in Owerri. Photo credit: Imo state government

Governor Uzodimma commended the Nigerian Police for choosing Imo as their host state and appreciated them for their efforts in the restoration of peace and enabling environment for the national gathering.

Speaking on the theme of the event, Governor Uzodimma suggested that the candidates should be made to shun violence and challenge their differences in the court.

He appealed to the federal government and the private sector to support the Police Force especially in their welfare, provision of logistics and equipping them to combat crime as this will motivate them to serve the people better.

President Buhari, in his address commended the governor for his efforts and love for his people by ensuring the security of their lives and properties.

The president also commended the IG of Police for achieving a peaceful and violence-free election which informed the signing of the Electoral bill for Nigerians to peacefully choose their leaders.

Speaking earlier, the IG of Police, Usman Alkali Baba commended Governor Uzodimma for his achievements in Imo

He disclosed that the conference is about election and internet security, adding that they will review the security trends towards stabilizing the security system and ensure a credible electoral process in all parts of the country.

Present at the event were: the governor of Yobe, Mai Mala Buni, minister of state education, Goodluck Opiah, the deputy governor, Prof Placid Njoku, former Inspector-General of Police, Mike Okiro, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, among others.

Source: Legit.ng