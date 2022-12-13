The biggest bomb factory known to Nigeria has been discovered by operatives of the Ebonyi state police command

The police said that the factory was discovered by its personnel in Ebonyi state after a tip-off from an informant

According to the police, two members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and the Eastern Security Network who run the factory were killed in a gun battle

The police in Ebonyi state on Thursday, December 15, said it has uncovered the biggest bomb factory in the Southeast.

The spokesperson for the Ebonyi state's police command Chris Anyanwu said that the factory operated by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and their armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) was uncovered after a tip-off on the activities of the group.

The biggest bomb factory run by the IPOB has been discovered by the police in Ebonyi state. Photo: Nigeria Police Force

The Punch reports that Anyanwu confirmed that the police got reliable information on the activities of the miscreants in Obegu, a boundary area between Onicha-Isu and Ishielu local government areas of Ebonyi state.

Anyanwu in a statement said that the members of the proscribed group engaged the police officers in a gun duel killing two members of the IPOB/ESN and arresting some of their commanders.

His words:

“A quick trail and joint effort with a team of detectives attached to Ohaukwu Division led to the arrest of Sunday Ubah a.k.a Bongo, the state commander of the IPOB/ESN in Ebonyi State.

“The miscreant who gave revealing pieces of information about the activities and modus operandi of the criminals, initially claimed that he is their PRO and native of Umunnochi in Isuikwuato LGA, Abia state."

‘However, a scrupulous investigation aided by his antecedents/profile with the police command proved that he is a native of Obegu, Onicha LGA of Ebonyi state and indeed the factional commander of the outfit in Obegu”.

