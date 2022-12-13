Finland-based terrorist, Simon Ekpa, has been identified as the main sponsor of terrorism in southeast Nigeria

Prominent Igbo group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has asked the federal government to arrest and repatriate him to Nigeria

Ekpa has been masterminding violence of unlimited proportions on the people of the southeast from his base in Finland

Abakaliki - Following purported enforcement of sit-at-home order, which was declared by Finland-based terrorist, Simon Ekpa, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has asked the federal government to arrest and repatriate him to Nigeria, saying he is responsible for killings and violence in the southeast.

Ohanaeze, in a statement by the Secretary General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and seen by Legit.ng, noted that economic activities and other businesses were paralysed, following alleged invasion of unknown gunmen in the southeast.

Simon Ekpa is behind the notorious unknown gunmen terrorising the southeast region. Photo credit: @simon_ekpa

Ohanaeze said it has identified Ekpa as being responsible for current killings in Imo, Enugu and disturbance of public peace, as well as sporadic shootings in Ebonyi state.

Part of the statement read:

“Ndigbo will liaise with relevant organisations, Finish Embassy in Nigeria, and Nigerians in the Diaspora to seek extradition of Ekpa to Nigeria to face prosecution and trials over killings of southeasterners, burning of public properties, and disturbances of public peace.”

IPOB lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor drags Simon Ekpa, others to court

Meanwhile, Ifeanyi Ejiofor Esq, lead lawyer for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has filed a lawsuit against Ekpa at a Federal High Court in Abuja.

According to Sahara Reporters, defendants in the suit marked CU/7 88/2022 include Ekpa; Anibueze Juliet; Obinna Victor Uzoaganaobi; Chukwemeka Livingstone and Raphael Chiamaka.

5-day sit-at-home: Igbo elders speak out, tell residents what to do

Recall that elders in the southeast region recently called on residents of various states to reject the five-day sit-at-home declared by Finland-based Ekpa.

The Igbo Elders Consultative Forum led by a former governor of Anambra state, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, described Ekpa's order as draconian with the tendencies of epitomising insensitivity to the plight of Ndigbo.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Thursday, December 8, the leader of the pan-Igbo socio-political organisation said the five-day sit-at-home order must never be adhered to.

Atiku criticises IPOB's sit-at-home, outlines plans to end Biafra agitation in southeast

On his part, the 2023 presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has said that the sit-at-home order in the southeast cannot continue to be observed by the people in the region.

Atiku promised that once elected into office as president of Nigeria, he will ensure that all contributory factors to the Biafra agitation in the region are addressed.

The former vice president also noted that the continued destruction of people's businesses for failing to observe the sit-at-home is hurting the region's economy.

