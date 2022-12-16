Governor Dave Umahi has joined other prominent Igbo leaders to condemn Finland-based terrorist, Simon Ekpa

Ekpa has caused havoc in the southeast region in recent times by giving orders to gunmen to attack residents

Umahi described Ekpa as the latest bandit causing violence in the southeast, while reiterating that Ebonyi won't be part of Biafra agitation

Abakaliki - Ebonyi state governor, David Umahi, has described self-acclaimed member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, as a bandit leading terrorists to destabilise the southeast region.

Ekpa, who claimed he was disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), rose to prominence in July 2021, after he was announced as the lead broadcaster of Radio Biafra.

Governor Umahi says Biafara agitation has lost its original intention because it now promotes violence. Photo credit: Ebonyi state government

Some people have been reportedly killed by miscreants enforcing a five-day sit-at-home order issued by him, despite opposition by IPOB.

Speaking while addressing stakeholders and party members of the All Progressives Congress on Thursday, December 15, Umahi said that Ebonyi state could not be part of Biafra, while lamenting the continued killings and destruction of lives and properties in the region.

Sahara Reporters quoted him as saying:

“When this agitation for Biafra started, I told them that this matter would go beyond Nnamdi Kanu. And today, it has gone beyond Nnamdi Kanu. Every criminal says he is IPOB. Every criminal says he is ESN.

“Now, we have another bandit they call Simon Ekpa. Is this the Biafra we desired? To be killing ourselves and displacing others. That’s why we said in the heat of that crisis that Ebonyi state can never be part of Biafra. We are not Biafra.”

Sit-at-home: Nigerians sign petition for Simon Ekpa’s arrest

Meanwhile, Nigerians all over the world are signing a petition appealing to the Finnish government, Nigerian government and the European Union to arrest Ekpa.

Punch newspaper reports that over 3,000 people on Thursday, December 15 had signed the petition seeking for Ekpa’s arrest.

Sit-at-home: Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls for arrest, repatriation of Simon Ekpa to Nigeria

In a related development, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has asked the federal government to arrest and repatriate Ekpa to Nigeria, saying he is responsible for killings and violence in the southeast.

Ohanaeze, in a statement by the Secretary General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and seen by Legit.ng, noted that economic activities and other businesses were paralysed, following alleged invasion of unknown gunmen in the southeast.

Ohanaeze said it has identified Ekpa as being responsible for current killings in Imo, Enugu and disturbance of public peace, as well as sporadic shootings in Ebonyi state.

5-day sit-at-home: Igbo elders speak out, tell residents what to do

Recall that elders in the southeast region recently called on residents of various states to reject the five-day sit-at-home declared by Finland-based Ekpa.

The Igbo Elders Consultative Forum led by a former Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, described Ekpa's order as draconian with the tendencies of epitomising insensitivity to the plight of Ndigbo.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Thursday, December 8, the leader of the pan-Igbo socio-political organisation said the five-day sit-at-home order must never be adhered to.

