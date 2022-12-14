A lawyer to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has taken legal action against Simon Ekpa in faraway Finland.

In a writ of summons shared on social media, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, filed a suit against Ekpa before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

Ejiofor who is the claimant accused Ekpa of a plethora of grave infractions arising from his violent, disturbing and false declarations.

Since the incarceration of Kanu, Ekpa, the self-acclaimed leader of the IPOB has remained violent by sharing hateful words on social media. An action which many Nigerians on various platforms have described as pitching Nigerians against each other, especially for those in the southeast.

I also joined in the suit filed by Ejiofor are one Anibueze Juliet, Obinna Victor Uzoaganobi, Chukwuemeka Livingstone and Raphael Chimaka Ajare as second, third, fourth and fifth defendants.

All the defendants including Ekpa are expected to appear before the court within 30 days of the services of the summons and take note that in default, the claimant - Ejiofor may proceed on the matter and such judgement may be taken in their absence.

Continuing with his tweets, Ejiofor assured Ekpa and his cohorts affected by the compelling legal action, that no matter the country they reside presently hiding under its sovereign protection, the full arms of the law shall certainly catch up with them.

