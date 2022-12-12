Adenike, an Ex-corp member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) kidnapped by notorious bandits has been released

She was kidnapped earlier on Tuesday, December 6 with six other persons in Kubwa area of the FCT

It was gathered that an undisclosed ransom was paid for her release as she regained freedom on Sunday, December 11

FCT, Abuja - An ex-member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Adenike has been freed by notorious bandits who attacked the Kubwa Extension II Relocation Estate on Tuesday, December 6, and kidnapped her alongside six others.

It was gathered that Adenike’s parents had paid an unnamed amount of ransom before releasing her on Sunday, December 11.

The FCT police command said it is yet to confirm the release of the ex-NYSC corp member. Photo: Force HQ

Earlier reports have it that the abductors requested the sum of N100 million for her release but it is not certain if Adenike’s parents were able to match the ransom before her release.

In reaction to the development, Frank Boboi, the vice chairman of the estate said:

“We’re happy that Adenike has been released. She was released on Sunday and has since returned to her family.

“Yes, a ransom was paid, but I can’t disclose the sum, as it is confidential. But we thank God, the community, and everyone for their support.”

Adenike's family confirms her release from kidnappers den

Similarly, a family source who confirmed the development said:

“It is true that Adenike has been released, and she’s now home with the family. Although a ransom was paid for her freedom. We hope that others would be released soon too.”

Meanwhile, Punch newspaper reported that the FCT police command is yet to confirm the incident as its spokesperson is currently in Ibadan on official duties.

Similarly, the command's deputy spokesperson, Omotayo Oduniyi stated that the command is yet to confirm the development.

He said:

“I’m currently in a meeting. I’ll confirm the development and revert, please.”

