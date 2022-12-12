PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar has revealed his position regarding the Boko Haram events in the country

According to the former vice president of Nigeria, he is confused as to how the terrorist group carried out their attacks in the northern part of the country, especially in sambisa forest

Atiku noted further that having served in Borno State as a Customs officer, he still cannot find areas where anybody can hide and won’t be seen

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said he did not understand the Boko Haram phenomenon,

The former vice president lamented that despite the efforts of the Nigerian Army, the insurgency had not been eliminated.

Atiku made this asertion on Sunday, December 11, during the People’s Town Hall 2023 series aired on Channels TV which was monitored by The Punch.

Atiku reveals his position, and solution to Boko Haram attacks

Atiku, who featured with his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, responded to questions on insecurity and was asked about his position on Boko Haram, The Cable added.

He explained that his plans to deal with the security challenges in Nigeria will be scientific.

He said,

“I still cannot understand why we should have Boko Haram.

“Everything is there. Politics is there, business is there, security, everything. Of course, the solution is leadership, strong leadership to deal with all these interest groups within the military and outside the military.”

Okowa reveals his position on the attacks after 2023 polls

When asked about his position on militancy if it arose again in the PDP administration, Okowa said with appropriate leadership, there would not be a recurrence of such in the South-South.

He said,

“I believe that once you provide the needed governance, it is unlikely that militancy will return. You first need to ask what led to that. People felt ignored. People felt excluded from governors, they were not seeing the infrastructure. Their children didn’t find the space to get properly educated, to get access to justice.”

