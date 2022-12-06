An attack by some yet-to-be-identified bandits in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto state has left nine people dead

The bandits were said to have launched the attack on the popular Yar Bulutu weekly market in the area

The attack by the bandits in the marker left three police officers and six other people in the location dead

Three police officers have been reportedly killed during an invasion of the Yar Bulutu weekly market in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto state by some bandits operating in the area.

Daily Trust reports that the bandits invaded the popular Sokoto market on Monday, December 5, killing the police officers and six other persons.

It was gathered that the attack happened at 12.30 pm on a day, the president was expected in the state to declare the Chief of Army Staff’s 2022 conference open.

Sokoto lawmaker confirms the attack

Speaking on the incident, the lawmaker representing Sabon Birni South at the Sokoto, state house of Assembly, Sa’idu Ibrahim, said the attack was carried out by the bandits who invaded the community with about 20 motorcycles.

Ibrahim said that each of the bandits riding its own bicycle carried three persons.

His words:

“First they went to where the mobile policemen who were guiding the market were stationed. They killed two of them and set one of their vehicles on fire.

“They later killed another policeman who ran into the bush, dragged his body from the bush and throw it into the burning vehicle. They also killed three other persons in the market and injured several others.

“Right now I am with one of my brothers at Orthopaedic hospital in Wamakko because he was shot in the leg by the attackers."

In addition, the lawmaker suggested that the bandits could have been part of those who fled from different military onslaughts in Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna states.

He noted that the military operation should have been conducted in all the surrounding states in the northwest to rid the region of banditry and other forms of criminality.

