President Bola Tinubu received Prof. Attahiru Jega, the former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, September 19.

According to the presidency, Jega had visited the villa to submit his report on the proposed ministry of livestock to the president.

Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, tweeted about the development on Thursday and shared pictures of the duo on social media.

Onanuga's tweet reads:

"Ministry of Livestock loading: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (right) received the report of the presidential committee on the implementation of livestock reforms from the co-chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega, at Presidential Villa Abuja on Thursday, 19/09/2024."

Tinubu gives appointment to Jega

Recall that President Tinubu appointed Professor Jega as the co-chairman of the Presidential Committee on Livestock Reform in July 2023. This move was seen as a strategic step towards developing the livestock industry in Nigeria.

Jega, a former chairman of INEC, brings his expertise and experience to the table. His appointment has garnered mixed reactions, with some praising his ability to lead the committee effectively, while others question the need for a separate livestock committee when the Ministry of Agriculture already exists.

The committee's focus was on promoting sustainable livestock production, improving animal health, and enhancing the overall livestock value chain. The committee was expected to make significant contributions to Nigeria's agricultural sector.

Tinubu appoints Jega as Sokoto varsity chair

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu has unveiled the appointment of Attahiru Jega, the former chairman of INEC, as the chairman of Usmanu Danfodiyo University's governing council.

Jega was among the 155 others appointed as chairmen of President Tinubu's governing council of chairmen.

President Tinubu's move followed a threat by the ASUU to embark on a nationwide industrial strike over the government's failure to constitute university governing councils.

