Floodwaters submerge Bode-Saadu, a place in Kwara State, leaving homes and properties afloat

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq visits the affected community, assures residents of swift action

Heavy rains and road construction cited as causes; State Emergency Management Agency deployed for relief

In a devastating turn of events, the community of Bode-Saadu, the headquarters of Moro Local Government Area in Kwara State, found itself submerged under floodwaters on Thursday.

The deluge, which left many houses and properties, including farm crops, afloat, was the result of heavy rains that lashed the area from Tuesday through Thursday.

PUNCH Metro reported that despite the severity of the flooding, there were no recorded casualties.

The incident prompted an immediate visit from the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who arrived to assess the situation firsthand.

Heavy rains and road construction blamed

The flooding was exacerbated by the ongoing dualisation of the Ilorin-Jebba-Mokwa Road by the Federal Government.

The long rain on Wednesday evening, which lasted over five hours, further worsened the situation, causing the Arinun Bridge to overflow and submerge many houses.

Residents began evacuating to higher ground, leaving behind household materials and domestic animals.

Governor AbdulRazaq, accompanied by the Commissioner for Special Duties, John Bello, and the Special Adviser (Special Duties), Abdulrazaq Jiddah, toured the affected areas.

“We are here to commiserate with the people of Bode Saadu and make sure that everybody is okay and look at the causes of the flood,” the governor stated. He noted that the temporary bypass built as part of the road dualisation project had contributed to the flooding. “The Director of Highway Federal Ministry of Works and other experts will be here to find an immediate solution to the problem. We have also deployed the State Emergency Management Agency for some relief measures,” he added.

The community now faces the daunting task of recovery, with the state government promising swift action to address the underlying issues and provide necessary relief to the affected residents.

