An optimistic young man has become a viral sensation over his detailed plans for the near future

The young man wrote down what he intends to achieve between 2025 and 2049 and shared the note online

His life plans sparked a debate on social media as some people argued which should come first and which shouldn't

A young man, @great.zone256, has caught the attention of internet users with his spelt out life goals.

@great.zone256 shared his life plans on TikTok and his post blew up, garnering over 800k views.

He displayed his life goals for his future. Photo Credit: @great.zone256

Source: TikTok

A look at the plans shared on TikTok showed what he intends to achieve from 2025 to 2049. @great.zone256 plans to get married in 2026 after getting a job in 2025.

The following year, he would buy a house and build on it in 2028. Between 2029 to 2049, he is looking at having kids.

The last on his list is his investment plan, which will take effect in 2035.

See his TikTok post here.

People debate his life plans

Omih Emma 👑 said:

"Some like to build edifix that why it’s taking them long to build a house just build what you can afford to live in and everyone will eventually tag you a landlord, no feelings beat that."

🎭AD3X👑🏅said:

"Pray you live long."

CanYama said:

"Wish you all the best💯💯 But how can i prove to you that I've all this your praying for 🙈🙈I got my land at 2019, also have a bby girl since 2021 but not yet married,also build my house this yer2024."

diamondsammyfx said:

"Forget job and wife, hustle bro investment in yourself,learn high earning income skills, investment your earning in real estate now that you're young and with time all other things will fall in place."

Olayode Adesina said:

"Let investment and land come b4 wife. If you are not too old , u can marry later."

ODG said:

"Hope say no be Nigeria you dey plan dey sha😂 cus Nigeria go plan your life for you."

