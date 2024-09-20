Social media users have reacted to a video of a Lod's Chosen female member squaring off with a young man

The woman did not take lightly that the young man laughed about the unusual testimonies from her church

According to the Lord's Chosen woman, many people run away from her church because they don't want to make heaven

A Lord's Chosen female member was captured tackling a young man who laughed at her church's trending testimonies.

The woman, wearing her church's signature apron, argued that the viral testimonies are genuine and claimed she had also experienced unprecedented miracles.

The Lord's Chosen woman insisted the testimonies are genuine. Photo Credit: @billions145

The Lord's Chosen woman claimed she had died twice and came back to life. She maintained that she was not inviting the young man to her church.

"Did I invite you to come to my church? Don't come. We don't need jokers. We need people that want to make heaven. People dey run away because many don't want to make heaven. May God show you mercy," the Lord's Chosen woman said.

@billions145 shared the Lord's Chosen member's argument with the young man on TikTok. @billions145 said she was sitting in her aunty's shop when it happened.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

ꨄDEBBIEꨄ🥹💕🦇 said:

"Una day argue with chosen members keh?😂😂😂e go long o."

amarajosephineoko said:

"Chosen testimony go shock you. but no fear.

"Nothing is 4 Real.

"Chosen Lamba,

"I know many chosen keeping doctors appointment like say then won right exam."

Jab_koye said:

"And where is that heaven they are talking of..who don go there come back, give us gist oooo."

Jenni’cakes & designs said:

"She might be telling the truth tho🤷🏻‍♀️miracles happens."

joyabel2 said:

"But jokes aside miracles dey o .we can believe d stories in d bible nd claim he is d same God of yesterday nd 4ever but can’t believe he can still those miracles in dis present day."

JoyceCool001 said:

"If she don die two times, why their GO Wives nor wake up?"

Beautiful Lord's Chosen member goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Lord's Chosen member's testimony clip had gone viral due to her polished English and beauty.

The pretty testifier in the church's signature green apron appreciated God for unexpected job promotion and her brother getting a 10-year visa in the United Kingdom after his master's program.

According to the lady, she is a financial data analyst who got an unprecedented promotion to the position of branch manager without ever praying for it.

