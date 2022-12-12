Ahead of the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar has revealed his plans on how to combat insecurity in the country

The former Vice President revealed that his plans are tailored around using the security template of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

He further urged the incumbent government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to do adopt the same mechanism

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has revealed his idea and approach to combatting insecurity in Nigeria if elected the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

At the Channels TV town hall meeting in Abuja on Sunday, December 11, Atiku disclosed that his administration if elected may likely deploy the security template of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to combat insecurity.

He revealed that the tech-based security system will be a perfect approach for Nigeria to combat insurgency.

Atiku said:

“The security architecture I admire is the UAE security architecture and it’s primarily based on monitoring.

You don’t see policemen in uniform in UAE, you don’t see soldiers but virtually everybody is being monitored on a daily basis and particularly if you are a visitor, from the moment you step into the country or go out, anywhere you are going you are being watched and that is the deployment of technology as far as security is concerned."

Atiku revealed that the mandate and obligation of his administration will place priority on the safety of lives and properties of citizens and a safe environment for business.

He further stated that the incumbent government must also take a cue from this initiative to combat terrorism and other forms of insecurity across the federation.

