INEC has reaffirmed its dedication to ensuring a free, fair, and credible Edo 2024 governorship election, promoting electoral integrity and public trust in the democratic process

To achieve this, INEC will upload polling unit results in real-time on the Election Result Viewing Portal (IReV Portal), allowing for transparent access to election outcomes

Interested individuals can access the results by registering on the INEC portal and following the sign-up and activation process to view results for the election

Benin City, Edo state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reiterated its commitment to conducting a transparent, free, fair, and credible Edo 2024 governorship election.

Edo 2024 Governorship Election: Follow Live Updates and Coverage on Legit.ng

INEC officials collate electoral results before returning the electoral materials to the INEC offices in Abuja on February 26, 2023. Photo credit: Michele Spatari/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Real-time results on election result viewing portal

To ensure transparency, INEC will upload polling unit results on the Election Result Viewing Portal (IReV Portal).

This is in line with the electoral commission's established tradition.

Edo 2024: How to access the results on the INEC portal

Interested Nigerians are to access the site by login-in to: https://www.inecelectionresults.ng/login

The link will take you to a sign-up or sign-in page

After that, click on “Create New Account?”, fill in your details in the form provided and click on “Sign in”

You will also indicate your state of origin and click on “Continue”.

An account activation email will then be sent to the email address you provided in the form

The next step is to copy the activation code, enter it into the text box provided on the portal to activate the account

You will then be logged into the portal

Upon successful login, you can select the election whose polling unit (PU) results you are interested in viewing

You can also select the election type to view results: Presidential, Governorship, Senatorial, House of Representatives, House of Assembly, elections

INEC's measures aim to promote electoral integrity and public confidence in the democratic process.

Wike's cousin, INEC REC for Edo election, speaks

In another report, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Edo, Anugbum Onuoha, stated that his relationship with the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, should not disqualify him from serving as an INEC official.

Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had urged INEC to remove Onuoha from his position in Edo due to his familial connection to the minister.

However, INEC rejected the request, emphasising that the election is not about the REC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng