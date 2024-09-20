Fashion designer Veekee James has a good number of fans online and offline and it was evident when she visited Akwa Ibom state on September 20

The celebrity stylist graced the occasion organised by her colleague Prudent Gabriel in the state and the love she got was massive

She did not fall short in her fashion game as she slayed in a gorgeous outfit while making a beautiful entrance into the hall

Fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, had her fans waiting for her in Akwa Ibom state as she made a grand entrance at her colleague Prudent Gabriel's masterclass on Friday, September 20, 2024.

The fashion-themed event was fully packed with enthusiastic fashion entrepreneurs who were anxious to hear Veekee James speak.

As she entered the hall, there was a loud cheer and a standing ovation from the large crowd who was excited to see her.

The celebrity stylist rocked a dazzling red dress and stylish hairstyle as she moved majestically to the front of the hall, in the video shared by @olorisupergalmedia on Instagram.

She hugged Prudent Gabriel emotionally, who was already in the hall, and they bantered quietly. Some netizens expressed excitement at how Veekee James was welcomed and they tapped into her grace.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Veekee James' video

See some of the reactions to Veekee James' video below:

@chunkyteddy_:

"The support they both have for each other is worth emulating."

@elizabethamani:

"Definition of Women supporting other Women! Regardless of similarities in craft! Have a clear and sincere man! The sky is big enough for all of us. Kudos to these women setting standards for the next generation."

@temmystitches:

"That cry was so genuine. I love them both...God bless you always."

@geraldinepeterz:

"See them fighting tears."

@divadeoorganics:

"I’m going to save this video for a reason, this video right here is the motivation for everyone looking for one."

maryanthony5138:

"See beauty with brains na."

@pwetime:

"Lord, I am tapping from this grace o."

Veekee James shares process of creative dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Veekee James proved yet again that her hands were gifted with the ability to make breathtaking outfits.

In a video, she shared the process of making a silver and blue dress she wore to an event recently.

When some people had already concluded the type of fabric, she showed her fans that she used paint to make the dress.

