Daredevil gunmen on Monday, December 12, launched an attack on the Independent National Electoral Commission office in Owerri, the Imo state capital

The electoral umpire also revealed that the Owerri attack was carried out around 3am on Monday, December 12

Meanwhile, reports claim that some of the attackers were killed by security operatives attached the commission

In another sad development, gunmen have attacked and burnt the Imo state headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) located along Port Harcourt road in Owerri.

The aftermath of the attack was uploaded by the electoral umpire on INEC Twitter page on Monday, December 12. According to INEC, the attack was carried out around 3am this morning.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) Chinenye Chijioke-Osuji, has confirmed the ugly development.

According to reports from other sources, three of the perpetrators, including their commander, were gunned down by security operatives.

