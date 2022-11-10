INEC has confirmed that its office at Iyana Mortuary in Abeokuta in Ogun state was attacked by some suspected hoodlums on Wednesday night

Azeez Hamzat, the security guard at the INEC facility, had made a distress call to the police around 1am about the attack, and the police swiftly into action

The suspected hoodlums were said to have soaked some loaves of bread with petrol and thrown them into different angles on the building to burn down the facility

Abeokuta, Ogun - Some suspected thugs have set fire to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office at Iyana Mortuary in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

According to New Telegraph, around midnight on Wednesday, November 9, the thugs jumped the fence of the commission's building and set fire to it from the back.

Suspected hoodlums attack INEC office in Ogun Photo Credit: INEC

Source: Twitter

How hoodlums attack INEC office in Ogun state

It was discovered that the hoodlums soaked loaves of bread with petrol, threw them into the building from different angles, and destroyed the INEC office.

Azeez Hamzat, who is the security guard at the facility, reportedly made a distress call to the police around 1am on Wednesday about the fire incident.

The Ibara Divisional police then mobilized its detectives to the scene while contacting the firefighters who later put out the fire.

The affected areas of the building included the registration area officer's office and the conference room.

According to a source, non-sensitive materials were also affected by the fire.

Niyi Ijalaye, the state's INEC resident electoral commission (REC) described the incident as shocking.

Ijalaye said:

“It is correct that our office was set on fire. The police are investigating. I do not know what to say. I’m in shock myself. We called the police and other security agencies at night. The fire brigade put the situation under control. The level of damage is still being assessed.

Source: Legit.ng