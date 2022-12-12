Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo state has said that the attack on offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission in the state is politically motivated.

Speaking on Monday, December 12, at the police headquarters in Owerri said the attack commended the bravery of the Nigerian Police Force and other sister agencies for foiling the attack at the INEC office in Owerri.

The governor of Imo state has said that attacks in the state are politically motivated. Photo: Hope Uzodimma

Source: UGC

Uzodimma noted that his administration would continue to support and encourage security agents in the fight to ensure the state was secured.

His words:

"This is a further proof that insecurity in Imo State is politically contrived. In Imo State, you have politicians who want to win elections without going through the electioneering process.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"But I am happy with what the police and other security agents have done. We will continue to support them to do their work better.

“I want to assure Imo people to come home and celebrate Christmas as Imo is safe. The security agents are on top of the situation and ready to provide adequate security, before, during and after the Christmas season.”

While disclosing that investigations are ongoing, the governor charged the police and other security agencies to be swift and prudent in unravelling details behind this attack.

He also commended the joint security team in the state for their prompt response and success in rescuing the Craneburge staff who were abducted from the construction site, along the Owerri-Okigwe road, on Friday, December 9.

He said that Imolites want to progress and his administration is committed to moving Imo state forward.

He added:

"The contractors are working for the good of everyone and the list expected of all is hospitality and not hostility."

The governor reassured Ndi Imo that the security network and intelligence across the state have been beefed up to guarantee their safety throughout this season and beyond.

Attack on INEC office: Police finally speak, expose those responsible

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and their armed group the Eastern Security Network have been accused of setting fire to the Independent National Electoral Commission's office.

The allegation against the group was made by the Imo state police command on Sunday, December 4.

According to the police, the groups carried out the attack but were repelled by a strong force of security operatives deployed to the facility.

For the 4th time in 3 weeks, hoodlums set another INEC office ablaze

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Oru, Imo state was set ablaze.

The affected INEC office was said to have been attacked by some yet-to-be-identified hoodlums operating in the locality.

INEC's national commissioner, Fetus Okoye said that the office was under extensive renovation when it was torched.

Source: Legit.ng