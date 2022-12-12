Details have emerged about how the proscribed secessionist group, IPOB, attempted to shut down the southeast region over the weekend

No less than 10 people were reportedly killed on Friday and Saturday in the Anambra, Enugu and Imo state

Details of the attack became known as the police announced the mobilisation of its intelligence and operational units to the region

Attempts by members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) to shut down the southeast completely over the weekend have been revealed.

According to Daily Trust, details of the sad tales of arson and bloodbath in the region showed that no less than 10 people were killed in Anambra, Enugu and Imo state over the weekend.

The report added that the thugs held the three states hostage for hours on Friday and Saturday, December 9 and 10.

States IPOB have killed people in the southeast

The details of the unrest emerged as police mobilised its intelligence and operational assets to fight the rampaging gunmen.

The current spate of killing in the region became heightened with the order for a 5-day stay-at-home issued by the self-styled spokesperson of IPOB, Simon Ekpa, which is meant to begin on Thursday.

Ekpa, who is based in Finland, became known through the activities of the outlawed IPOB, after the leader of the group was arrested and prosecuted by the federal government.

On Tuesday, December 6, Ekpa took to his social media account and announced a total lockdown in the southeast from December 9 to 14, while exempting December 13.

On Friday, according to eyewitnesses, the gunmen operated on Owerri-Okigwe road in Imo; Umunachi in the Isiala Mbano local government area of the state and Umunna in the Onuimo LGA.

The hoodlums also kidnapped 2 supervising expatriates at the ongoing construction of phase II of the Owerri-Okigwe road.

The foreigners, who were staff of the German construction company, Cremburg, were kidnapped at Umunachi after their security aides were killed.

Source: Legit.ng