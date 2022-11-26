Apparently disturbed by the continued detention of her husband for more than one month by the men of the Department of State Services (DSS), Aishat Oyiza, has cried out to Nigerians.

Legit.ng gathered that the young woman is the wife of Ibrahim Fari Shafiu, one of the persons arrested by the secret police at Trademore Estate at Lugbe Abuja in October.

Aisha Oyiza whose husband was arrested at Trademore Estate, Lugbe, Abuja, has called on the DSS to release her husband.

Aishat said she has not been given access to see or talk to her husband and her brother since they were arrested in October.

According to her, since her husband’s arrest and detention, the DSS has not taken him to a court or given him access to a lawyer.

Why my NYSC is put on hold

Aishat said her National Youth Service Corps programme has been put on hold due to the incident.

She stated that her brother, Yusuf Abdulrahman, a business administration student of Nasarawa Polytechnic, who was also taken away by the security operatives, has been missing out on his studies.

She accused the Kogi state government of being responsible for the abduction of her husband, saying that her husband organised a programme recently tagged ‘Say No to Violence in Egbira Land.’

My husband was a member of APC in Kogi before his defection to PDP

The woman said that after the programme, he started receiving threats from unknown persons, after which he defected from the ruling APC to PDP.

She said:

“I have not been able to see or talk to my husband and my brother since they were arrested 31 days ago. They have refused to take them to court or give them access to a lawyer.

“On the 3rd of November 2022, Abu Muazu Esq of F. S. Jimba & Co went to inquire about them and he was told by the DSS officials that they are going to call for family or lawyer to come and bail them from Friday, November 4, 2022, to Monday, November 7, 2022.

“So on Monday, I went with the lawyer to the DSS office for follow-up since we did not get any call from my brother and his in-law. They denied us entry into the DSS premises from the gate at the mention of his name.

"We heard that they have transferred them from the DSS state facility in Asokoro to their headquarters in Maitama. We went there but they didn’t allow us to enter. My National Youth Service Corps programme is on hold since I can’t access my phone where I have my call-up code."

