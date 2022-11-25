FCT, Abuja - Tukur Mamu, a former terrorists' negotiator, has been let off the hook by the federal high court in Abuja following the withdrawal of a suit filed by the Department of State Services (DSS) seeking his detention for 60 or more days after the arrest.

Justice Nkeonye Maha, on Thursday, November 24, withdrew the suit shortly after the prosecuting counsel AM Danlami requested the suit to be struck out.

Tukur Mamu was arrested in Cairo, Egypt on his way to board a plane to Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajj. Photo: @NewsAf24

Source: Twitter

As reported by the Punch newspaper, the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1619/2022 between SSS and Tukur Mamu was listed on the cause list for the day when upon resumption, the DSS counsel made the shocking request.

He was quoted saying:

"My lord, this matter is slated for hearing today. However, the matter has been overtaken by events. We wish to withdraw the suit."

Legit.ng gathered that before the recent development, the DSS counsel filed a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1617/2022, dated and filed on September 12, requesting the court to detain the defendant for 60 or more days pending the completion of the investigation.

The said investigation was to find out the activities of Mamu, who had been in charge of negotiations with bandits for the release of the kidnapped victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers.

However, all kidnapped victims have regained freedom, with the last batch being released on Wednesday, October 5.

On the other hand, Mamu was arrested a month earlier alongside his family members in Cairo, Egypt.

He was said to be on his way to Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj when he was arrested and detained by foreign security agents and repatriated back to Nigeria.

Upon his return to Nigeria, the DSS alleged that preliminary findings revealed that Mamu was aiding and abetting acts of terrorism through the supplier of logistics.

This later led to the DSS's affidavit being deposed by the security outfit's legal department seeking Mamu's detainment for 60 days for the investigation to be concluded.

The allegation against Mamu reads:

"The self-acclaimed Kaduna train negotiator exploit the opportunity to perpetrate, aid and abets as well as render support to both local and international terrorist organisations."

Agitation from Sheik Gumi, a mentor of Mamu, over his arrest also led to the DSS issuing a warning through its spokesperson, Peter Afunaya, that there should be no interference.

Source: Legit.ng