Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has vowed not to step down for Atiku

The former governor said that there was the need to renegotiate Nigeria’s huge debt with the view of moving the country forward

Going further, he said that if elected, his government would be open to the yearnings of the people on constitutional review

Presidential candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, on Sunday in Lagos, said he will not step down for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for the forthcoming presidential election, dismissing the reports being circulated around in the media.

Kwankwaso made this known while speaking at a meeting with the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), which took place at Ikeja area of the state, just as the former governor of Kano State acknowledged that there was the need to renegotiate Nigeria’s huge debt with the view of moving the country forward.

“We have to sit down in negotiations and whatever it is, we have to have fresh air so that we can even pay them. These are things I believe that are necessary to do whatever we can to handle the debt issues,” he said.

Besides, the NNPP standard bearer called for contributions from various stakeholders in the country on several issues ranging from education, agriculture, oil and gas, as well as insecurity, assuring that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) moved forward by ensuring that the oil and gas industry was better managed “for the interest of each and everyone us.”

The NNPP chieftain said his ideology and experience, which can be traced back to when he was governor in Kano State, were different from those of his opponents in the race for the No 1 seat in the country.

Kwankwaso further said that his journey in governance, dating back from when he was employed as an artisan till date, had taught him how to manage public resources, adding that such remained a huge distinguishing factor separating him from others.

“Of course, we are happy that it is now a law to make sure that the NNPC is moved forward and we are very committed to involving the private sector in this country.

“We will support the Bill and do whatever it takes to make sure that the oil and gas industry is better for the interest of each and everyone us,” he said.

On constitution review, the former Kano governor said his government would be open to the yearnings of the people, adding: “We will be very happy to follow our process to get it done.”

“But the fact remain that from my own experience in the last two decades; the problem has not mainly be that of constitution but the operators, which we believe by 2023 we will have the right people to handle the Constitution,” he added further.

