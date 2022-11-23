The federal government through the North East Development Commission continues to reach out to flood victims in the region

FCT, Abuja - The Coalition of Northern Human Rights Group (CNHRG) has applauded the prompt responses of the federal government through the North East Development Commission (NEDC) and its managing director, Mohammed Alkali to the rampaging flooding in the region.

The group made this known in its assessment report on the impact of the natural disaster in the north and efforts of intervention agencies.

Executives of the Coalition of Northern Human Rights Group presenting the report in Abuja. Photo credit: CNHRG

According to the report signed by secretary-general, Ibrahim Ahmed, the rights group said NEDC donated relief materials to flood victims to cushion the effect on the affected communities.

CNHRG also commended the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for equally rising up to the occasion.

Part of the report read:

“The NEDC was proactive in its response to the impact of flooding in affected communities in northeast. In such a situation, intervention is expected from the government through the various intervention agencies. This was the case in the flood-ravaged states of northern Nigeria.

“To cushion the flood's effect on the affected communities, the NEDC took measures by donating relief materials to flood victims in Adamawa state. NEDC also extended this gesture to other affected northern states.

“It is imperative to note, however, that other intervention agencies, such as NEMA, were also up and doing in donating relief materials to flood-ravaged states in northern Nigeria to cushion the effect of the flood disaster.

“It must be stated that these interventions by the NEDC proved vital in easing the pains of the victims of the flood disaster.

“Appreciative of the intervention efforts, it is essential to note that despite these efforts, the people can never be said to have gotten enough as there is still a need to do more.

“Properties worth millions of naira have been lost, farmlands have been eroded, food crops have been damaged, more IDPs have been created, and the environment, at large, has been affected. In some areas, roads have been washed off.”

The group, however, stated that because the flood disaster did enough harm to the people and their environment, there is a need for more intervention efforts to support the NEDC.

Nigerian states, households battle with massive flood

Recall that in recent weeks, floods have taken over major states in Nigeria, displacing homeowners and businesses.

The impact so far has been devastating and many have in recent days been rendered homeless in states like Jigawa, Anambra, Kogi, Bayelsa, Edo, Delta states and more.

Farmlands have also been affected by the unfortunate development, which experts say would affect the cost price of produce in the coming months.

Nigeria floods kill 500, displace 1.4 million people

Meanwhile, about 500 people have died in Nigeria's worst floods in a decade and 1.4 million others been displaced from their homes since the start of the rainy season, the federal government said.

Similarly, 45,249 houses were totally damaged while 70,566 hectares of farmlands were completely destroyed.

Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, a spokesperson in the ministry of humanitarian affairs and disaster management, made this known in a statement.

Source: Legit.ng