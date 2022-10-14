In recent weeks, floods have taken over major states in Nigeria, displacing homeowners and businesses

The impact so far has been devastating and many have in recent days been rendered homeless in states like Anambra, Kogi states and more

Interestingly, the farmers are not left out as farmlands have also been affected by the unfortunate development, which many say would affect the cost price of produce in the coming months

Here is the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon causing devastating flooding in Nigeria, with over 300 dead, Rivers Mirror noted.

Communities in Benue, Adamawa, Taraba, Anambra, Rivers, Bayelsa, Nasarawa and other states have also been devastated by the flooding that has destroyed many homes and lives in Kogi state.

Photo of the dam causing flood in top Nigerian states emerges. Photo credit: Rivers Mirror

Source: Facebook

In 1977, construction of the Lagdo Dam, located in Northern Cameroon began and was completed in 1982.

The deal Nigeria struck with the Cameroonian Government but breached it

Initially, the Cameroonian and Nigerian Government had agreed to build two dams so that when excess water is released from the Cameronian Dam, it will be contained by the Nigerian dam which would be two and a half times bigger and won't result in flooding.

However, the Nigerian Government agreed to construct the Dasin Hausa Dam in Adamawa state to lessen the impact of any potential flooding from the Lagdo dam in Cameroon.

But regrettably, the Dasin Hausa dam has not been completed since 1982 and this has led to the yearly flooding in Nigeria.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

Tom Precious Valerie prayed:

"God please help Nigeria."

Charity Chizzy Solomon shocked:

"All the way from Cameroon.

"Wow."

Esther Onumonu said:

"And one bat supporter said the flood in Anambra was because Peter wasn't a good governor ."

ThankGod Marshal lamented:

"We don't have leaders in this country.... what a shameful country."

Nuel Efemona Ogwara wrote:

"Imagine this Is in Atiku's village."

Cinemanuel Kalasuwe stated:

"Nigeria is a very disgraceful country."

Emmanuel Holiness urged:

"Na wa o, e don pour out small na, make them try cover am up abeg."

Eis Sam said:

"Imagine from Cameroon."

Emmanuel Meliffy noted:

"And Cameroon will not tolerate such from Nigeria."

Source: Legit.ng