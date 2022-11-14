The efforts of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Farouq Yahaya, in the fight against banditry has been commended

A foremost group in northern Nigeria said the zeal and commitment of the Nigerian Army have helped in tackling insecurity in the group

The group said since Yahaya assumed office, the operations of the Nigerian Army in addressing the security challenges in the country has been noteworthy

FCT, Abuja - The Arewa Citizens Action for Good Governance has acknowledged the efforts of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Farouq Yahaya, in the fight against banditry and other forms of criminalities in the country.

In a statement signed by its president, Comrade Sani Mohammed, and sent to Legit.ng on Monday, November 14, the group said the zeal and commitment of the Nigerian Army are laudable and responsible for the numerous gains recorded so far in most parts of the country.

COAS Farouq Yahaya and his troops have been commended for their war against banditry. Photo credit: Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

The group stated that:

“The COAS has displayed uncommon courage in leading the war against banditry through ingenious ways, such as coordinating the battles from the front and entrenching a regime of collaboration with sister security agencies in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“The COAS has displayed an unalloyed passion for service to the country. This has resulted in coordinated and strategic efforts to rid the country of bandits and criminal activities.

“We also commend officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army for their gallant displays in taking the battle to the bandits in their enclaves, dislodging them and liberating communities from their nefarious activities.”

The group further encourage the army chief to continue to render service to the country, adding that since he assumed office, the operations of the Nigerian Army in addressing the security challenges in the country has been noteworthy.

The group further said:

“The operations of the Nigerian Army under his command have also witnessed improved engagements in line with the rules of engagement in war and conflict situations.

“This is commendable and an indication that in no distant time, activities of bandits and other criminal elements will be a thing of the past with the renewed onslaught.

“We call on all stakeholders to continue to render support to the operations of the Nigerian Army in the war against banditry and other acts of criminalities, as the COAS has, through his actions, indicated that the Army is indeed positioned to address the security challenges in the country.

“The Arewa Citizens Action for Good Governance pledges its continuous support for the Nigerian Army's operations in the country's war against banditry.”

Millionaire bandit commander gunned down by Nigerian Army personnel

Recall that Nigerian army personnel recently killed Dogo Maikasuwa, a notorious bandit commander in Kaduna state.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by commissioner of internal security and home affairs in the state, Samuel Aruwan.

According to the statement Dogo Maikasuwa, also known as ‘Dogo Maimillion’ led series of attacks and kidnappings of citizens plying the Kaduna-Kachia Road, and in communities within Chikun and Kajuru local government areas.

We're proud of how ECOWAS steps up to challenges in West Africa, says Osinbajo

Meanwhile, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has said the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has done well and ought to be proud for its activities in the West African region.

Osinbajo expressed this view on Thursday, November 10 while receiving a delegation of the ECOWAS commission led by its new president, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, at the Presidential Villa.

He noted that ECOWAS has been stepping up to the plate, dealing with the challenges of upholding democracy, ensuring peace, security and maintaining stability in the region.

Source: Legit.ng