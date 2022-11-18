Some ex-militants under the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) have threatened to block all the presidential campaigns from every political party in the Niger Delta region.

The ex-militants threat follows unpaid stipends to their members by the management of the programme.

Daily Trust reports that the militants also staged a protest to the secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists in Yenagoa over the de-listing of 2,952 beneficiaries.

The ex-militants have given the Federal Government one-week ultimatum to pay their stipends. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

The group alleged that the amnesty office refused to pay them the monthly stipends of N65,000 monthly.

While threatening to take their protest to PAP office in Abuja, the militants wanted that there would be no political party campaign within the nine states in the Niger Delta region until their stipends are paid.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Speaking on behalf of the ex-militants, the national chairman of phase two beneficiaries of the amnesty programme, Aso Tambo, announced that the group was giving the amnesty office one-week ultimatum to commence immediate payment of those delisted from the payroll of the programme.

His words:

“If they feel we are dogs that bark and can not bite, they should dare us and see the consequence.

"They should consider the monthly stipends important and know that such payment will lead to an unimaginable crises of not paid immediately.”

Jubilation hits southeast as thousands of businessmen do 1 major thing for Tinubu

Some billionaires residing in the southeast region of Nigeria have donated a total of N1 billion cash to Bola Tinubu.

The billionaires who paid N500,000 each said the fund is to be channelled into the campaign drive of Tinubu and Shettima ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The action by the successful rich men in the southeast region was announced by the governor of Imo state Hope Uzodimma.

God bless PDP: Opposition says Tinubu's prayer prophetic, explains why Jagaban must withdraw from race

The gaffe by Bola Tinubu, the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress who prayed for God to bless the Peoples Democratic Party has been appreciated by the opposition party.

PDP's national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, described the prayer by Tinubu for the party as prophetic.

Ologunagba also called for Tinubu's withdrawal from the 2023 presidential race due to perceived incoherence in his activities and motor skills.

Source: Legit.ng