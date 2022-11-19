A noticeable frenetic buzz attended the visit of Accord presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen to Hon. Shina Abiola Peller recently

Excited young Nigerians hailed the partnership between both youthful politicians ahead of the 2023 elections

39-year old Imumolen is the youngest presidential candidate in the country ahead of the 2023 general elections

National Assembly - Professor Imumolen visited Hon. Peller's office as part of ongoing consultations with stakeholders on his presidential bid come 2023.

Peller who is a member of the House of Representatives under the Accord Party has always been an unapologetic supporter of Professor Imumolen's presidential quest.

Hon. Shina Peller, Imumolen and other Accord Party chieftains pose for a photograph after the meeting. Photo credit: Accord Party

Source: Facebook

Inside sources said the meeting provided the opportunity for both men to rub minds and chart a course forward for the party's ambition within the context of current realities in the political sphere.

A source in the Accord Party said:

“The success of their long-drawn jaw-jaw session would soon be evident in the manner of their vivacious demeanour as they posed for the media afterwards.”

The federal lawmaker gave a hint of what transpired at the meeting in a post he made on his Instagram page.

His words:

“I had the honour to receive the presidential candidate of my party, Accord @drchrisimumolen in my office.

“We had a very elaborate and fruitful discussion bordering on how to correct the anomaly in our political system.

“We both admit that it is a challenging task, but achievable with the support of the masses.”

The post has since generated over 2,000 likes.

Professor Imumolen has continued his visits to key political stakeholders in the country as he fine-tunes his plans for a launch of both his manifesto and campaign calendar in the coming days.

He has been known to have already paid courtesy calls on such prominent past leaders as Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubukar (rtd), amongst others in recent months.

